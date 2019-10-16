News 2 Know: Astros take 2-1 ALCS lead, man accused of slapping Yankees fan and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

Weather

A quick evening shower or two is possible, but it'll generally be partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Another front is on the way and is expected to arrive downtown between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m., so the morning commute is going to be messy. Look for 1-2" of rain in spots as the front comes through and then tomorrow we begin the cool down with only a high of 76. Check Frank's full forecast here.

All about Astros

Astros hold Yankees in check with 4-1 win in Game 3, take 2-1 ALCS lead

Houston jumped out to a lead on the third pitch of the game Tuesday and held on for a 4-1 win in Game 3 of the American League Championship Series.

Plate umpire Jeff Nelson leaves ALCS Game 3 with concussion

Plate umpire Jeff Nelson left Game 3 of the AL Championship Series with a concussion after taking a pair of foul tips off the mask, causing a 16-minute delay at Yankee Stadium.

What did we learn from the Astros Game 3 ALCS?

The Astros have come to the Big Apple and promptly taken care of business following up on their dramatic Game 2 win on Sunday.

Man accused of slapping man who was cheering for Yankees at Minute Maid Park

A 73-year-old man was charged with assault after authorities said he slapped a man who was cheering for the Yankees during Game 2 of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park.

What pitchers will the Astros turn to in Game 4 and 5?

According to the National Weather Service, the skies will be opening up on Wednesday night in the Bronx, potentially raining out Game 4 of the ALCS series between the Houston Astros and the New York Yankees.

Hall of Famer Craig Biggio photobombs sleeping kid at Astros game

This young fan was decked out in baseball gear and face paint, cheering on the Astros, but just couldn't stay awake through 11 innings -- or to meet Baseball Hall of Famer Craig Biggio.

