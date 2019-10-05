News 2 Know: Map shows life expectancy, new Astroworld coming? 'Gas Can Man' arrested again, more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Today was National Taco Day, and in Houston, there are plenty of taquerias for you to grab some of that mouth-watering goodness. So, do you prefer yours crunchy or soft?

When is that cold front coming? Let's start with the forecast.

Today’s weather

Record Heat today at Hobby (94 beats 93) and Galveston (92 crashed 89!) and warm temperatures continue into the weekend. Not much chance of rain until Sunday evening as a cold front approaches and moves through overnight into Monday. Check Frank’s full forecast for all the details.

How long will you live? This is your life expectancy based on where you live in Texas

Episcopal Health Foundation Episcopal Health Foundation analyzes life expectancy across Houston.

The Episcopal Health Foundation has new data revealing life expectancy based on where you live in Texas. Factors that affect life expectancy are quality of life determinates such as income, housing, community and education level.

A new Astroworld? Mayor teases announcement of new theme park coming soon

Josh Burdick Photo: Josh Burdick

Mayor Sylvester Turner tweeted Thursday that a company was interested in building a theme park in Houston and that an announcement was coming within six to eight weeks.

10 hilarious Halloween costumes guaranteed to make you LOL

Costume/photo from Amazon.com.

Sure, Halloween is considered a spooky holiday, but it's also an opportune time to show off some humor.

'Gas Can Man' arrested again after conning Clear Lake drivers for 'gas money,' officials say

A man accused of trying to con drivers into giving him money for gas at traffic lights has been arrested by the Harris County Precinct 8 Constable's Office.

