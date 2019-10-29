News 2 Know: Cost of World Series Game 6 tickets, new details in Maleah Davis case, more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It's Monday, Oct. 28, 2019.

The Astros have taken the lead in the World Series and are back in town to try to clinch the World Series title. We've got tons of Astros coverage including a full schedule of games and local bars and watch parties at Click2Houston.com/Astros.

Let's take a look at the weather.

Mild conditions this evening with temps falling through the 70s and an overnight low in the mid to upper 60s. Take a look at Frank's full forecast here.

This is how much it will cost you to see Game 6 of the World Series

Astros fans hoping to attend the final games of the World Series should prepare to pay big bucks for a ticket.

5 reasons you should follow George Springer's sister on Twitter

When you love a team as much as Houstonians love the Astros, you want to know everything about them. You not only follow the players on social media, you also follow their significant others and their families. So consider this a public service announcement. If you're not following George Springer's sister, you are missing out.

Clear Lake senior living home has massive horde of Halloween candy

Houston, trick-or-treaters, a Clear Lake Senior Living home has a massive horde of Halloween candy and it needs your help to eat it all.

New court documents reveal Maleah Davis' airway was 'restricted' before death

A new grand jury indictment reveals new details on how 4-year-old Maleah Davis died before her remains were found in Arkansas.

Bellaire HS student robbed at gunpoint near Meyerland Plaza

Houston Independent School District Police are stepping up patrols around Bellaire High School after a student says he was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon.

