News 2 Know: Houston mayoral debate coverage, man sentenced to death in Stay family slayings, & more

It was a long night for Astros fans after the team won their do-or-die Game 5 against the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, the Astros will face the Yankees on Saturday for the first game of the American League Championship Series. There’s more on the victory and what’s ahead below.

Today’s weather

As for temperatures, the evening will be in the 50s with an overnight low of 48-52 and a high tomorrow around 70. Slightly warmer for Sunday. A mix of sun and clouds all weekend. Check Frank’s forecast for all the details.

All about Astros

Astros beat Rays 6-1 in ALDS; will face Yankees on Saturday in ALCS

The Astros advanced to the American League Championship Series on Thursday after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-1 at home, which means new championship gear is in.

Continuing coverage

Man who killed 6 members of Stay family sentenced to death

KPRC Ronald Haskell listens to proceedings during the penalty phase of his murder trial Oct. 11, 2019.

After deliberating for about four hours Friday, the jury determined that Ronald Haskell will be sentenced to death by lethal injection.

Play-by-play coverage of Houston mayoral debate

KPRC

Four candidates vying to be the next mayor of Houston will take the stage Friday at Houston Baptist University to debate the issues.

4 free things to do this weekend

CNN

It will be a spectacular fall weekend in Houston. So, why not get out and enjoy it? Here’s a look at some free family-friendly events happening across the area.

