News 2 Know: Arctic blast headed to Houston, Baytown officer-involved shooting and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Nov. 11, 2019.

Before we dive into tonight's top stories, let's get a check on the weather.

Weather

An arctic cold front has arrived in Southeast Texas, and now comes the big changes that the KPRC 2 Storm Team has been talking about. The first freezing temperatures of the season for Houston is expected by Wednesday morning. Check out Frank's full forecast here.

Police: Man who tried to rob store after hit-and-run crashes injured in shootout with officer

KPRC Police vehicles are parked at the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Baytown on Nov. 11, 2019.

A man who tried to rob a Baytown store Monday after being involved in several hit-and-run crashes was injured during a shootout with a police officer, authorities said.

Read more

Bush Airport wheelchair attendant accused of stealing elderly woman's cash, credit cards

Texas DPS Dameka Humphries-Williams is seen in this mug shot provided to KPRC 2 on Nov. 11, 2019.

A wheelchair attendant at George Bush Intercontinental Airport is accused of stealing cash and credit cards from the purse of an elderly woman she was supposed to be helping.

Read more

Former President Jimmy Carter enters hospital for surgery

Eddie Mullholland-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was admitted to a hospital on Monday evening for a procedure to relieve pressure on his brain, caused by bleeding due to his recent falls, his spokeswoman said..

Read more

Carlos Correa, Daniella Rodriguez wed in Texas: See the first images released from their ceremony

Instagram/Team CJ Correa

Houston Astros star slugger Carlos Correa and his fiancee Daniella Rodriguez have gotten hitched in Texas, two years after their stunning engagement after the Astros won the World Series.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.