News 2 Know: 911 call released, World Series tickets and a profane rant

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

The Astros are headed to the World Series! Game 1 is tomorrow at 7:08 p.m. We’ve got tons of Astros coverage at Click2Houston.com/Astros.

Here's a quick look at the forecast.

Weather

A crisp fall evening for Houston as temperatures are expected to drop to the mid-50s by Tuesday morning. Look for clear skies to continue Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s. Check Justin's full forecast here.

911 call released in Katy home invasion where father was shot, killed

A heartbreaking 911 call has been released after a father was killed during a Katy home invasion while his wife and children were inside.

Read more

Does the 'Be Someone' sign now really say 'Be Altuve?'

A photo that shows Houston's iconic "Be Someone" sign repainted to say "Be Altuve" has been going viral on social media, leaving many Astros fans wondering if the image was real or it was created with Photoshop.

Read more

'I can't f****** coach this s***': UH coach goes on profane rant about football team

Getty Images

The head football coach at the University of Houston was caught on camera using profanity to describe his frustration about coaching his team during Saturday's game.

Read more

Brokers bombarded by Astros fans looking for World Series tickets

KPRC World Series tickets are showcased in this image taken in Houston on Oct. 21, 2019.

The scramble is on to get the hottest ticket in town: a seat inside Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Washington Nationals.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.