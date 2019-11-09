News 2 Know: Possible road rage crash, judge accused of fraud and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.

Before we get to tonight's top stories, let's check on the weather.

Weather

A cold front has forced temperatures way down. The murkiness left behind will slowly start to move east throughout the night. Look for more sunshine tomorrow, but it will be cool. Temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid-60s. Check out Frank's full forecast here.

3 injured in possible road rage crash in north Houston, police say

KPRC Crime scene tape blocks a street in north Houston after a serious crash Nov. 8, 2019, that police said may have been caused by road rage.

Three people were injured Friday in what police described as a chain-reaction crash that may be the result of road rage, and authorities are searching for the driver who caused it.

Houston man could face charges after being shot by wife

KPRC Investigators look over the scene of a shooting in Houston on Nov. 8, 2019.

It will be up to a grand jury to decide whether a husband will be charged with a crime after he was shot by his wife Friday morning.

Harris County judge indicted on allegations of wire fraud, authorities say

Harris County District Courts Judge Alexandra Smoots-Thomas is seen in this undated photo taken from the Harris County District Courts website on Nov. 8, 2019.

A Harris County judge has been indicted on allegations of wire fraud, authorities said Friday.

How only 2 people approved $470M+ bonds for new Galveston County MUD

Two voters decided more than $470 million in MUD Bonds on Election Day, and the same young couple played the same role in a previous election.

