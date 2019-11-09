News 2 Know: Possible road rage crash, judge accused of fraud and more

Good evening from Click2Houston.com. It’s Friday, Nov. 8, 2019.
Before we get to tonight's top stories, let's check on the weather.
Weather
A cold front has forced temperatures way down. The murkiness left behind will slowly start to move east throughout the night. Look for more sunshine tomorrow, but it will be cool. Temperatures are only expected to climb into the mid-60s. Check out Frank's full forecast here.
3 injured in possible road rage crash in north Houston, police say
Three people were injured Friday in what police described as a chain-reaction crash that may be the result of road rage, and authorities are searching for the driver who caused it.
Houston man could face charges after being shot by wife
It will be up to a grand jury to decide whether a husband will be charged with a crime after he was shot by his wife Friday morning.
Harris County judge indicted on allegations of wire fraud, authorities say
A Harris County judge has been indicted on allegations of wire fraud, authorities said Friday.
How only 2 people approved $470M+ bonds for new Galveston County MUD
Two voters decided more than $470 million in MUD Bonds on Election Day, and the same young couple played the same role in a previous election.
