News 2 Know Headlines: Here's everything you need to know about Tavores Henderson

The man accused of killing Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan has been denied bond after his felony murder charge was upgraded to capital murder Friday. Law enforcement captured Tavores Henderson, 21, Thursday afternoon, two days after Sullivan was run over and killed Tuesday night.

The City of Nassau Bay announced the funeral details for slain Sgt. Kaila Sullivan who was killed during an incident Tuesday. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Grace Church in southeast Houston.

Tavores Henderson's mother, Tiffany Henderson, appeared in court overnight after police said she and her boyfriend helped Henderson evade police. Tiffany has a violent criminal past. Court records show she was charged with assault of an elderly person in October.

Once news broke that 21-year-old Tavores Henderson,who is accused of killing Sgt. Kaila Sullivan, was awarded a $150,000 bond, several law enforcement officials and community leaders publicly called the bail bond too low. We found out how the process works.