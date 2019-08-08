News 2 Know: Woman watches men break into home, 5 ways to stay safe in the heat and more

Good Thursday morning from Click2Houston.com.

Thursday is National Frozen Custard Day, and what better way to stay cool that a frozen treat.

You'll definitely want to stay out of the heat today. Let's kick off your day with a look at the forecast.

Weather

Temperatures across the area ranged from the high 70s to the mid-80s before sunrise, and things are only expected to get hotter until around 8 p.m. Thursday. A heat advisory issued Wednesday was extended through tonight until 7 p.m. Highs will reach the upper 90s with feels-like temps to 110 and lows will not fall much below 80. There's very little chance of rain through tomorrow and none into the weekend. Check Britta's full forecast here.

Vacationing homeowner watches via app as armed burglars break into home

KPRC2

A Rosenberg woman witnessed her worst nightmare on her home security camera.

Pearland ISD school catches fire days before first day of school

KPRC Clean-up is underway after a fire broke out at a Pearland Independent School District school just days before the first day of school.

Cleanup is underway after a fire broke out at a Pearland Independent School District school just days before the first day of school.

5 tips to help keep you safe, cool in the heat

Zak Kaczmarek/Getty Images

The Houston area is under a heat advisory until 7 p.m., and with feels-like temperatures ranging from 105 to 110 degrees, this heat is no joke.

'You had one job': Simone Biles blasts USA Gymnastics over assaults

Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles spoke to reporters Wednesday about her struggle to continue practicing her sport for an organization that did not protect her -- and many others -- from Larry Nassar's abuse.

Happy birthday, Whataburger!

In 1950, Texas' favorite burger chain was founded in Corpus Christi by Harmon Dobson and Paul Burton.

