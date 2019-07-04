News 2 Know: We licked Blue Bell for (not) science, how to have a great July Fourth and more

Good morning and happy Fourth of July!

Weather

After predawn showers and storms heat will be the big story. The rest of the day will be hot, humid and breezy. Temperatures during the day will be in the low 90s but will feel like 102 degrees. Check Britta's full forecast for more.

Deadly house warming party

KPRC A gathering at a home in Katy ended in gunfire that left a brother and sister dead and three other people injured, deputies said.

Brother, sister dead, 3 others injured in murder-suicide in Katy home

A gathering at a home in Katy ended in gunfire that left a brother and sister dead and three other people injured, deputies said.

The Blue Bell saga continues

Lufkin Police Department

Police working to identify man seen with woman believed to be 'Lufkin Licker'

Lufkin police took over the investigation and said detectives obtained surveillance video from the store on the night of June 28 that shows a woman matching the description of the woman seen in the video.

Celebration road closures

List of Houston streets closed during Freedom Over Texas

Thousands of people are expected to pack Houston’s Buffalo Bayou park to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Could you tell the difference?

We licked Blue Bell ice cream: Could people tell whether the ice cream had been tampered with?

In the wake of the Blue Bell ice cream licker incident, we decided to see whether people in our newsroom in an unscientific survey could tell whether a half-gallon of Tin Roof ice cream had been tampered with.

How well do you know the Declaration of Independence?

Image by Angelique Johnson from Pixabay.

Take this quiz to find out if you know the founding document as well as you thought you did.

