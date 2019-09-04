News 2 Know: Mother claims child died after drinking cleaner, man pulled from burning car & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019.

Weather

Temperatures today started in the upper 70s and are expected to climb into the upper 90s, possibly reaching 100. The upside is that the humidity is down thanks to an east wind. Not much rain chance because of that, but it does feel a little better, especially after the sun goes down and in the early mornings. Check Britta's full forecast for more.

Go to the Hurricane Headquarters section for all the updates and all the details on the tropics.

Mother claims daughter died days after drinking toilet bowl cleaner during bath, investigators say

KPRC2 Priscilla Torres in court on Sept. 3, 2019.

The mother of a girl whose body was found in a closet at a northwest Houston apartment appeared in court Tuesday night.

Trapped man escapes blaze nearly unscathed after good Samaritans pull him from vehicle

KPRC Two men are being praised for their actions after a harrowing rescue in northwest Houston.

Two men are being praised for their actions after a harrowing rescue in northwest Houston.

George Springer exits game after hitting head on outfield wall

2019 Getty Images George Springer #4 of the Houston Astros leaves the field after being injured in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Miller Park on September 03, 2019 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Astros outfielder George Springer left Tuesday's game on a medical cart after hitting his head on the outfield wall at Miller Park.

Bahamas fisherman had to watch helplessly as his wife drowned

Copyright 2019 CNN The wife of a Bahamas fisherman drowned as their house filled with water.

As Hurricane Dorian ravaged Freeport, the main city on Grand Bahama, fisherman Howard Armstrong had to watch helplessly as his wife died in the rising flood that claimed their home.

On this day: In 1781, the city of Los Angeles was founded.

