News 2 Know: Family burned in road rage shooting, toddler critical after shooting and more

Weather

Summer heat is settling in for the next several days and feel like temperatures will be in the 100s. Check Eric's full forecast for more.

Road rage fireworks

KPRC Investigators look over a vehicle in Harris County, Texas, after fireworks ignited inside and burned four people July 4, 2019.

4 burned after road rage shooting causes fireworks to ignite in truck, officials say

Four people were burned Thursday when a road rage shooting caused fireworks to ignite inside a pickup, officials said.

Toddler shot

KPRC A child is in critical condition after police say she was shot in the head in north Houston.

Toddler in critical condition after shootout between two groups

A child is in critical condition after police say she was shot in the head in north Houston.

5 injured in crash

HCSO Five people were injured in a major car accident in Waller.

12-year-old girl found submerged in water, four others hurt when truck veers off road

Five people were injured in a major car accident in northwest Harris County near Waller.

Holiday weekend freebies

KPRC Memorial Day weekend in Houston means big celebrations and a lot of opportunities to get outside.

5 free things to do for Fourth of July weekend

Here are some fun, free activities to do for the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

On this day

in 1946 French designer Louis Reard shook the fashion world when he introduced a daring two-piece swimwear outfit dubbed the "bikini," inspired by a U.S. atomic test that had taken place near the Bikini Atoll in the Pacific earlier that week.

