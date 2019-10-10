News 2 Know: It's do-or-die for Astros tonight

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

It's also the day we'll find out if the Houston Astros will continue their journey to the World Series. After a disappointing couple of games in Tampa, the Astros are back at Minute Maid Park tonight for the must-win Game 5 of the American League Division Series.

Here's everything you need to know about tonight's game.

Weather

It'll be a hot one today, with temperatures in the 90-degree range by the afternoon. If you're headed down to the ballpark this evening, look for temperatures in the upper 80s with mostly clear skies. Check Justin's full forecast for all the details.

How to watch Game 5 of the ALDS on television and stream it

Getty Images HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros and the team acknowledges the crowd after winning the American League West Division after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on September 22, 2019 in…

The Astros will face the Tampa Bay Rays in Game 5 of the ALDS. The winner will play the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

You can still purchase tickets for Game 5 and you may be surprised what they're going for

2019 Getty Images Fans cheer on Alex Bregman against the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park on April 24, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Tickets for the Astros' third home game against the Rays are still available if you're looking to cheer on the team on their hunt to advance to the American League Championship Series.

Astros turn to Cole in Game 5

Bob Levey/Getty Images Gerrit Cole reacts after his 14th strikeout during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 05, 2019, in Houston.

The Astros will turn to their Co-Ace Gerrit Cole who will look to duplicate what he did in the ALDS Game two win at Minute Maid park where he struck out 15 Rays hitters.

Take a trip down Astros playoffs memory lane

Getty Images

Here's a look at the Astros history in deciding games in a postseason series.

