News 2 Know: Human skull found in Clear Lake, how to make money from robocalls and more

Tuesday is National Cheesecake Day and The Cheesecake Factory is celebrating by offering half-price slices for dine-in guests who want a sweet treat.
Weather
The morning's commute was dry, but storms will roll in around 2 p.m. and will linger until around 8 p.m. and make for a messy drive home. Check Britta's full forecast for more.
Deputy charged with murder, accused of shooting wife to death during domestic dispute
Renard Spivey has been arrested and charged with murder in connection with his wife's death.
Investigation underway after man finds human skull while walking in Clear Lake
Police are investigating after they say a man found a human skull while walking through a wooded area in Clear Lake.
Good Samaritans rush to help trapped woman after crash with 18-wheeler
Two drivers are expected to be OK after a major crash caused delays along the Southwest Freeway on Monday.
How you can get paid if you've been robocalled
Unwanted phone calls are the top complaint from consumers to the Federal Trade Commission. Now, there’s a way you can turn those annoying rings into "ka-ching" and make money off of answering robocalls.
Jury: Katy Perry tune copied from Christian rap song
Katy Perry's 2013 song "Dark Horse" was copied in part from "Joyful Noise," a song by Christian rap artist Flame, a Los Angeles jury decided Monday, according to several media reports.
On this day
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed Medicare into law. Medicare's first beneficiary was former president Harry Truman.
