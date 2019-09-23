News 2 Know: East Freeway still closed, thousands stranded after travel company collapse & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Monday, Sept. 23.

Today is the official first day of fall! But, before you get out your sweaters and pumpkin spice lattes, temperatures will still feel a lot like summer.

Luckily, as October draws near, there is hope that cooler weather is just around the corner.

Let's kick off the day with a look at the forecast and the top headlines.

Weather

After a week of wild weather, this week is looking a lot more typical. People can expect temperatures in the upper 80s to low 90s. Rain chances are between 40 to 50% for the area, but it will just be a streamer shower and should not cause any flooding issues. Check Justin's full forecast for more.

'It's killing us': Brother-in-law of man shot outside bar says victim had no enemies

One man is dead and another is injured after a shooting outside a bar in southeast Houston.

East freeway still closed after barges hit San Jacinto Bridge

Barges that broke loose from their moorings Thursday night were successfully removed from underneath the I-10 San Jacinto bridge in Channelview on Sunday, according to the San Jacinto River unified command.

See how team celebrates after Astros clinch AL West Division title

George Springer, Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros put a checkmark in the September box.

Here's why you can no longer see locations where police have found skimmers

Credit card skimmers cost people, businesses and banks millions of dollars in losses every year. More than a third of those financial losses nationwide are from skimmers right here in Houston.

On trial: Former Dallas officer who shot man in his own apartment

The murder trial of a former Dallas police officer who killed a 26-year-old black accountant in his own apartment will start Monday.

Thomas Cook collapse strands thousands of travelers

Capping a painful year, 178-year-old British tour operator Thomas Cook collapsed Sunday night, stranding hundreds of thousands of travelers.

On this day: In 1875, notorious outlaw Billy the Kid was arrested for the first time for stealing a basket of laundry.

