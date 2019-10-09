News 2 Know: Dashcam records deadly crash, Astros headed back for deciding game and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019.

Today is also National Stop Bullying Day. The day is meant to help children learn to recognize and stop bullying. Any instances of bullying should be reported to a teacher, principal or trusted adult. There's also a national hotline that people can call 24/7. The number is 800-273-8255.

Let's get your day started with a check on the forecast.

Today's weather

We're heading back to summer-like weather for the next couple of days before another, stronger cold front swings through. Rain chances will increase as we approach Friday. Check Justin's full forecast for all the details.

Dashcam records moment HPD cruiser hits, kills cyclist

Driver's Video A cyclist who was hit and killed by a Houston Police Department cruiser is seen highlighted in this image taken from dashcam video of the Oct. 8, 2019 crash in northeast Houston.

A driver's dashcam recorded the moment a Houston Police Department cruiser hit and killed a cyclist Tuesday on a northeast Houston street.

Mayor Turner says this resume is worth $95K annually to the city of Houston

The mayor admitted that he knew Marvin Agumagu after KPRC 2's initial report on Sept. 30 was filled with overwhelming evidence that he did.

Man calls to report he was shot by his girlfriend before he died, deputies say

KPRC Investigators look over the scene of a deadly shooting in Atascocita, Texas, on Oct. 8, 2019.

An Atascocita man called to report he was shot by his girlfriend Tuesday before he died, deputies said.

The Astros head back home for deciding Game 5

It was a tough night for the Astros in Tampa during Game 4 of the ALDS. The team is heading back to Houston for Thursday night's deciding game.

