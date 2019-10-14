News 2 Know: Correa's home run, line drive hits person in Astros dugout, Fortnite ends and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

In case you missed it, the Astros evened the American League Championship Series against the Yankees last night. The game was nearly five hours long and lasted 11 innings. We’ve got a recap of last night’s action below.

First, let’s get your day started with a check of the forecast.

Today’s weather

Summer is back, at least for a little bit. A warm front will lift north across the region today. That will lead to increased humidity and some scattered thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain in the upper 80s through Tuesday before another cold front arrives and knocks them down a little again. Check Justin’s forecast for all the details.

All about the Astros

Correa 11th-inning home run lifts Astros over Yankees 3-2

Carlos Correa hit a leadoff home run in the 11th inning and the Houston Astros won a battle of the bullpens, beating the New York Yankees 3-2 Sunday night to tie the AL Championship Series at one game apiece. Read more

Continuing coverage

Man charged after 3 men found shot to death inside his Liberty Co. home, deputies say

A man is facing capital murder charges after three men were found shot to death inside his home, according to Liberty County Sheriff's Office. Read more

4-year-old girl dies after falling in pond at Buddhist temple, sheriff says

KPRC A 4-year-old girl is being airlifted to a hospital after falling into a man-made pond at the Wat Angkorchum Cambodian Buddhist temple in northwest Harris County on Oct. 13, 2019.

A 4-year-old girl has died after she fell into a man-made pond at a temple in northwest Harris County, according to a tweet from Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez. Read more

Fortnite game ends, leaves player screens with tiny black hole

Anybody looking forward to playing Sunday’s live Fortnite event called, “The End,” couldn’t have imagined it would live up to its name so literally. Read more

