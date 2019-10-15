News 2 Know: Astros prepare for Game 3, LeBron weighs in Rockets-China controversy and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019.

Our Houston Astros are preparing for their third American League Championship Series game against the New York Yankees in New York. First pitch is at 3:08 p.m. Central time. We've got tons of Astros coverage at Click2Houston.com/Astros. You can see some of it below.

Look for another very un-autumn day, with temperatures climbing to 90 degrees and a 40% chance of scattered storms. Those rain chances increase slightly Wednesday as a cold front slides into the region. That will bring temperatures down quite a bit for Thursday. Check Justin's forecast for all the details.

Bob Levey/Getty Images Gerrit Cole reacts after his 14th strikeout during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 05, 2019, in Houston.

Gerrit Cole read to take next postseason step in career

Gerrit Cole will get the baseball and make his third postseason start of 2019 and the eighth of his career, which began in 2013 with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Read more

Lance McCullers, Twitterverse pounce on LeBron James following comments about Rockets GM

The fallout continues in the controversy surrounding the Rockets' general manager. Read more

Simone Biles returns home after setting world record

U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles' homecoming in Houston was fit for an athlete who continues to make history. Read more

Landscaper's body found in Cypress pond after he was reported missing

KPRC Authorities look over the scene where a landscaper's body was found after an hours-long search in Cypress, Texas, on Oct. 15, 2019.

The body of a landscaper was found in a pond Tuesday after the worker was reported missing hours earlier. Read more

