News 2 Know: Astros playoff watch parties, teller fights off robber and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.

Today is also National Taco Day, and in Houston, there’s plenty of taquerias for you to grab some of that mouth-watering goodness. So, do you prefer yours crunchy or soft?

Getty Images HOUSTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 22: Josh Reddick #22 of the Houston Astros and the team acknowledges the crowd after winning the American League West Division after defeating the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on September 22, 2019 in…

It’s also the first day of the postseason for the Houston Astros as they prepare to take on the Tampa Bay Rays today at Minute Maid Park. We’ll have coverage of the game throughout the day at Click2Houston.com. If you didn’t get tickets, you can head to a watch party to cheer on the ‘Stros. We’ve got a list of watch parties around the area here.

Now, let’s get your day started with a check on the forecast.

Today’s weather

It’ll be another hot one today with only a slim chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The hot weather will stick around through the weekend, but a cold front early next week will finally boot the summerlike temps out of here. Check Justin’s full forecast for all the details.

Woman killed in north Harris County mobile home fire

KPRC The charred remains of a mobile home are seen in north Harris County, Texas, after a deadly fire Oct. 4, 2019.

A woman was killed in a fire Friday at a mobile home in north Harris County. The fire was reported about 4 a.m. on Mooney Road near the Hardy Toll Road.

Man struck by lightning while walking dogs near Meyer Park, officials say

A 27-year-old man was struck by lightning Thursday while he was walking his dogs, according to authorities.

60-year-old Texas bank teller fights off armed robber

What started out as a normal day for bank employee Jill Beatty, 60, took a turn for the worse when she came face-to-face with an armed robber.

Police can't keep up with this new car break-in trend

When it comes to car break-ins, drivers are getting smarter and not leaving purses and laptops in their cars. But as car owners are getting smarter, the thieves are getting savvier too.

