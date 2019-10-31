News 2 Know: Astros face tough Game 7 loss, road closures for Lone Star Rally and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019.

It was a tough loss for the Astros Wednesday night, but they had an amazing season and will hopefully come back even stronger in 2020. We've got tons of Astros coverage if you want to relive any of the 2019 season at Click2Houston.com/Astros.

Let's take a look at the weather.

Weather

Be ready to bundle up this morning. It is cold, with temperatures in the low 40s. Later today, skies clear, sunny but remaining cold with highs in the low 50s, trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the mid-40s but breezy, feeling more like the upper 30s. Check out Justin's full forecast here.

Where did it go wrong? Here's a closer look at how it all unraveled for the Astros

Elsa/Getty Images Zack Greinke looks on prior to Game 7 of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019, in Houston.

The Astros were well on their way to a Game 7 win. The champagne was chilling and the sellout crowd of 43,326 was ready to party and celebrate Houston's second World Series title.

Why was Gerrit Cole not called to the mound in Game 7?

Getty Images HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Gerrit Cole #45 of the Houston Astros walks to the bullpen during the fifth inning against the Washington Nationals in Game Seven of the 2019 World Series at Minute Maid Park on October 30, 2019 in Houston, Texas.…

There will always be second-guessing when you win more games than any other team in baseball in the regular season, but don't finish the postseason by hoisting the championship trophy.

What the Astros are saying following the tough Game 7 loss

Getty Images The Houston Astros faced the Washington Nationals for Game 7 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park in Houston on Oct. 30, 2019.

The ending was disappointing, but the Astros are keeping their heads up.

Here are the following street closures in Galveston due to Lone Star Rally

Lone Star Rally is in town and will have a week of events lined up for the city of Galveston.

Final TEA report again recommends replacing HISD board

A final report from the Texas Education Agency issued Wednesday again recommends replacing the Houston Independent School District's board of trustees with a panel of state managers.

