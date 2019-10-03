News 2 Know: 5 teens arrested, Astros playoff opponent set and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.

Today’s weather

It’ll be another unseasonably hot day with temperatures in the 90s. A cold front is going to try to slide in tomorrow, which will raise the rain chances. It won’t do anything for the temps though. Check Justin’s forecast for all the details.

5 teens arrested after pair of chases that reached 100 mph

KPRC One of the two vehicles involved in a pair of chases in north Harris County, Texas, is seen where one of the chases ended Oct. 2, 2019.

Five teens were arrested late Wednesday after a pair of chases in north Harris County that reached speeds of 100 mph.

Astros to face Rays in 2019 American League Division Series

The Tampa Bay Rays beat the Oakland A's 5-1 in the American League Wild Card Game on Wednesday night, securing their place in the American League Division Series against the Astros.

Friendswood astronaut returns from International Space Station

A Friendswood astronaut returned from the International Space Station on Thursday after spending 200 days orbiting Earth.

'I don't wish anything bad on you': Botham Jean's brother hugs former police officer who killed him

His voice cracking on the witness stand, Brandt Jean turned to the judge and asked to hug the woman who killed his brother.

