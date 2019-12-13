News 2 Know: Henderson's bond sparks outrage, Houston has most congested roadway in Texas and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Friday, Dec. 13, 2019.

Before we get to this morning's top stories, let’s check the forecast.

Temperatures started in the 50s and will work their way up into the 60s and low 70s for the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine, so remember to grab your shades. See Eric's full forecast here.

Acevedo, Gonzalez among those outraged after $150,000 bond set for Tavores Henderson

The man accused of killing Nassau Bay Sgt. Kaila Sullivan was wearing a Harris County-issued yellow jumpsuit and Sullivan’s handcuffs when he appeared in court Thursday night, where a judge set his bond set at $150,000. Read more

Tiffany Henderson’s bond set at $50,000 for helping son evade arrest

Tavores Henderson’s mother, Tiffany Henderson, appeared in court overnight after police said she and her boyfriend helped Henderson evade police. Read more

New study says Houston has the most congested roadway in all of Texas

Traffic moves along a freeway in Houston on Sept. 6, 2017. (KPRC)

Houston drivers will not be surprised to learn, the Bayou City has some of the most congested roadways in Texas, according to a new study. Read more

11 places where you can take pictures with Santa

Pictures of the family with Santa bring back memories to last a lifetime. Read more

