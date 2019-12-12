News 2 Know: Live coverage of Sgt. Christopher Brewster's funeral

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019.

Before we get to this morning's top stories, let’s check the forecast.

Weather

Temperatures will be cool from start to finish today, so don't forget your jacket as you head out the door this morning. Temperatures start in the 40s today under hazy high clouds. By afternoon, we'll see temperatures peak in the lower 60s. That's still cool for this time of year, so the extra layer you bring with you this morning will do you good all day long today. See Eric's full forecast here.

WATCH LIVE: Sgt. Christopher Brewster lays in repose at Grace Church ahead of funeral

The Houston Police Department and community members will say goodbye to slain Sgt. Christopher Brewster as he is laid to rest Thursday with full police honors. Read more

PHOTOS: Community honors Sgt. Christopher Brewster Thursday

See the most moving photos as the community honors Sgt. Christopher Brewster through the day. Read more

EXPLAINED: Why the suspect in Sgt. Kaila Sullivan’s death wasn’t immediately charged with capital murder

Prosecutors on Wednesday filed a charge of felony murder against the suspect in the death of Nassau Bay police Sgt. Kaila Sullivan. Read more

Where to volunteer in Houston this holiday season

As satisfying as unwrapping gifts might be, nothing feeds the soul more during the holidays than giving back to the city you love so much. This year, give back with one of these holiday volunteer opportunities. Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you’re the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!