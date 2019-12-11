News 2 Know: Nassau Bay sergeant killed; Man sought in connection may be barricaded in home

Nassau Bay police sergeant killed overnight. What you need to know about the whereabouts of the man wanted in connection with her death and more.

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Before we get to this morning's top stories, let's get a check on the forecast.

Weather

The front is finally gone and while we'll stay overcast for much of the morning hours and chilly in the 40s, we're looking at a nearly perfect winter Wednesday afternoon. See Justin's full forecast here.

Officials: Nassau Bay police sergeant dies after being hit by vehicle of fleeing driver

A sergeant of the Nassau Bay Police Department died late Tuesday after being hit by the vehicle of a driver who was fleeing officers during a traffic stop, officials said. Read more

Man connected to Nassau Bay sergeant death may be barricaded inside Sunnyside home, authorities say

An active SWAT standoff is underway at a home authorities say belongs to a relative of the man wanted in connection with the death of a Nassau Bay police sergeant. Read more

Papa John's Pearland locations commit Wednesday profits to slain HPD officer's family

Two Pearland locations of Papa Johns' pizza committed all profits on Wednesday, Dec. 11, to the family of slain Houston Police Officer, Sgt. Christopher Brewster's family, according to Assistant Manager Greg Marsella. Read more

Ex-Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole is headed to the Yankees

Former Houston Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole is headed to the New York Yankees.​​​​​​​ Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you’re the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!