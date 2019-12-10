News 2 Know: Chief Acevedo delivers impassioned speech, tracking Harris County DWI arrests and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019.

Before we get to this morning's top stories, let's get a check on the forecast.

Weather

A cold front slid through the area Tuesday, bringing with it wet, cold conditions for the morning commute. The day is expected to remain cold and wet, with temperatures struggling to get into the 50s. See Justin's full forecast here.

'Choose sides': Acevedo calls on politicians to act on gun legislation

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo vented his frustrations with politicians and their stances on gun legislation after one of his sergeants was killed in the line of duty during the weekend.

'A catastrophic problem': Tracking DWI arrests in Harris County

From the streets of Houston to the suburbs to our homes, driving under the influence is a crime seen in every neighborhood across Harris County.

Galveston County politico asked to resign over text message

The Galveston County Republican Party Chairwoman has been asked to resign by state party leaders after being accused of sending a racist text message.

Disney warns its new ‘Star Wars' movie could trigger seizures on people with epilepsy

"Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker," the highly anticipated conclusion to the Skywalker saga, could trigger seizures in photosensitive people, Walt Disney Studios said.

