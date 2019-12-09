News 2 Know: Father of accused gunman in officer slaying speaks, Russia banned from Olympics & more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Monday, Dec. 9, 2019.

Before we get to this morning's top stories, let's get a check on the forecast.

Weather

Monday started off warm, but don't get too comfortable. A cold front will push through the area Tuesday bringing a 30-degree temperature drop. See Justin's full forecast here.

"The devil has him': Father of Arturo Solis, accused gunman in HPD sergeant slaying, speaks

Roberto Solis, who is Arturo's father, said his son has been battling with mental health issues.

Read more

World Anti-Doping Agency imposes 4-year ban on Russia

The Russian flag and national anthem were banned from next year's Tokyo Olympics and other major sports events for four years on Monday.

Read more

5 dead, many more missing in eruption of New Zealand volcano

A volcanic island in New Zealand erupted Monday in a tower of ash and steam while dozens of tourists were exploring the moon-like surface, killing five people and leaving many more missing.

Read more

Vows on the beach: Carlos Correa, Daniella Rodriguez share dream ceremony, first dance as married couple in Punta Cana

It was a magical Saturday evening for Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his wife Daniella.

Read more

Can you beat KPRC's VIP Pickers?

This football season, KPRC 2 is bringing you awesome prizes and bragging rights with our Pro Football U Pick ‘Em! contest. Guess the winner of every pro game weekly until The Big Game. Pick against other football fanatics and KPRC 2's own VIP Pickers which includes Owen Conflenti, Taniya Wright and Amy Davis.

Every week, you have the chance to win a $25 prepaid debit card plus a Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers Combo Meal. The grand prize winner will score $500 to Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers.

Think you're the Gridiron Genius? Click here to start picking now!