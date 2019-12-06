News 2 Know: Viral video of Amazon driver will warm your heart, best suburbs in Houston and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Friday, Dec. 6, 2019.

Before we get to this morning's top stories, let's get a check on the forecast.

Weather

Friday started off mostly cloudy and mild, with temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s as well. A cool front will swing through later Friday with no rain but a slightly breezy, cooler afternoon as highs will sit in the low 70s. See Justin's full forecast here.

Student claims she was raped at Mayde Creek High School

Katy Independent School District police confirmed Thursday they are investigating allegations that a 16-year-old girl was attacked and raped in a secluded hallway near the cafeteria at Mayde Creek High School about 11:30 a.m. Nov. 22.

Company blamed for fatal Miami bridge collapse working on Ship Channel bridge project

An independent review of the design of a bridge being built across the Houston Ship Channel on Sam Houston Tollway is underway. The review follows a national report chiefly blaming the bridge's designer for a fatal bridge collapse near Miami, officials in Harris County said Thursday.

Here are the 10 best Houston-area suburbs to live in and why, according to one website

Houston Properties, an online source for local home sales, has released its list of the best Houston-area suburbs based on factors including commute times, employment, public schools and other amenities.

Viral video shows Amazon delivery driver dance with delight for basket of treats

This Amazon delivery driver's day was made after a woman left treats at her door for those dropping off packages.

