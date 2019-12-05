News 2 Know: Thousands to lose food stamp benefits, $100K up for grabs in Houston and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

Weather

Good Friday Eve! We are starting off with temperatures in the mid-40s to mid-50s, with more clouds than we have seen the past few mornings. Later Thursday, we will top out in the mid-70s with partly cloudy skies. See Justin's full forecast here.

Ex-officer arrested in Harding Street raid granted $150,000 bail

Gerald Goines, the former Houston police officer charged in connection with the deadly Harding Street raid, was granted bail Wednesday.

668,000 will lose food stamp benefits under new work rules

Hundreds of thousands of Americans who rely on the federal food stamp program will lose their benefits under a new Trump administration rule that will tighten work requirements for recipients.

How to claim your cash from the state of Texas

Just imagine you are standing in the street and suddenly millions of dollars start falling from the sky like rain. Would you scramble to pick up all you could, or would you just stand there while everyone else scooped up that cash?

$100K in gold and silver up for grabs in Houston treasure hunt

A city-wide treasure hunt is determined to lead Houstonians to parts of town that they likely haven't seen before to scavenge for $100,000 in pure gold and silver coins.

