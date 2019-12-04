News 2 Know: How to report Social Security scammers, Margaritaville Resort coming to Conroe and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

It was another nice and cool morning with a smattering of 40s inland, 50s along the coast and mostly clear skies. However, find the sunglasses this afternoon, as we'll once again climb into the low 70s with mostly sunny skies. See Justin's full forecast here.

2 dead, another injured after shooting in Houston's Southside

Two people are dead following a shooting in Houston's southside.

What to do next time you get a call from scammers claiming to be from the Social Security office

Calls from scammers claiming to be from the Social Security Administration are increasing. Now, the real agency wants to do something about the fraud that has tricked a lot of people into giving up their personal information.

This Astros-themed light display in Spring is a must-see

A display of holiday lights at a Spring home is sure to get you in the Astros spirit.

Take a look at Texas' first Margaritaville Resort, which is set to open in summer of 2020 in Conroe

Margaritaville is scheduled to open its Lake Conroe resort in the summer of 2020.

