Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019.

Before we get to this morning's top stories, let's get a check on the forecast.

Weather

Tuesday morning was chilly, with widespread temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s. The air is crisp and dry so you'll need the jacket in the morning but not this afternoon, as temperatures will sit in the upper 60s and low 70s under lots of sunshine. See Justin's full forecast here.

Fourth victim hurt in string of stabbings near Brays Bayou, 2 men sought

Houston police are investigating four stabbings that happened Monday near Brays Bayou in southeast Houston.

Dog helps save neighbor dog from coyote attack in Magnolia

A dog survived an attack by a pack of coyotes thanks to a neighbor's dog.

Houston woman lands dream job within minutes of walking into job fair

Most people know finding a job can an exhausting, never-ending cycle of applications, interviews and rejections.

3 tips to help keep your tree fresh through the holidays

Nothing smells like the holidays more than a real, live Christmas tree.

