Weather

Monday started off chilly with temperatures in 40s. The afternoon is expected to be picture perfect with temps in the 60s and sunny skies. See Justin's full forecast here.

Watson throws 3 TDs, catches another; Texans top Pats 28-22

Deshaun Watson threw three touchdown passes and had the first TD reception of his career, and the Houston Texans frustrated Tom Brady in a 28-22 victory over the New England Patriots on Sunday night.

KPRC 2 Investigates: NRG's roof that rarely opens

Wait… NRG has a retractable roof?

Nap inside event venue bathroom ends with one man shot, deputies say

A man is recovering after deputies said he was shot for trying to get into an event venue after falling asleep in an outside bathroom.

Here are some of the best Cyber Monday deals

Before you whip out those credit cards and start your online shopping, you'll want to check out this list of some of the best deals for Cyber Monday.

