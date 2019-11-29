Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Friday, Nov. 29, 2019.

Weather

Much warmer than normal temperatures as we head into the last weekend of November! Black Friday shoppers are being met with morning temps that are more than 20 degrees warmer than normal and will see highs about 10 degrees higher than the norm of 78. See Khambrel's full forecast here.

LATEST: Fire continues to burn at Port Neches plant two days after massive blast

The fire continues to burn more than 48 hours after a massive explosion rocked the plant. Emergency Response crews remain on-site working to manage the fire. Currently, more than 20 local, state and federal agencies are managing the incident. Officials said the the situation is improving and the fire is contained but not controlled.

Houston-area pilot, 6 family members dead after plane crashes near Canadian city

Police in the Canadian city of Kingston say seven people died after a small plane crashed in the area Wednesday evening.

‘The whole house is a total loss’: Houston family displaced after cooking mishap causes fire, officials say

Just after Thanksgiving, a Houston family of five was forced to flee their home after it was destroyed in an early morning fire, officials with the Houston Fire Department said.​​​​​​​

HCSO: Man shot multiple times, killed during Thanksgiving gathering

A man was shot multiple times and killed after a Thanksgiving gathering in east Harris County turned violent, officials with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said.​​​​​​​

