Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019.

Before we get to this morning's top stories, let's get a check on the forecast.

Weather

A cold front pushed through the area, bringing with it some overnight showers. The day will be cool Wednesday, and Thanksgiving will be cooler than expected with temperatures in the 60s. See Eric's full forecast here.

3 injured, no fatalities reported in Port Neches plant explosion

A plant that produces chemical and petroleum-based products in Port Neches, Texas has exploded, blowing out windows on homes several miles away.

What is Butadiene, the chemical burning at the Port Neches plant explosion?

A plant explosion in Port Neches rattled the east Texas city, knocking out windows and igniting a massive fire at the plant.

‘I got a kid!' Video shows SUV ram into vehicle, motorcycle in Splendora road rage wreck

A driver is in custody Tuesday evening after a road rage wreck in Splendora that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital, according to Splendora Police Chief Wally Wieghat.

Early voting for Dec. 14 joint runoff election to begin Wednesday

Early voting for the Dec. 14 joint runoff election will begin Wednesday with a brief pause for Thanksgiving break, according to a release from the Harris County Clerk's Office. There will be 33 polling locations around the county open for early voting and 385 locations on election day.

