Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It’s Monday, Nov. 25, 2019.

Before we get to this morning’s top stories, let’s get a check on the forecast.

Weather

Monday started off cool with temperatures in the 50s, but it is expected to warm into the upper 70s by the end of the day. The rest of the week will see scattered showers, and a cold front Tuesday will bring lower temps. Check out Justin’s full forecast here.

Weather changes coming for Thanksgiving week. Here are the four things you need to know

Welcome to Thanksgiving week! The weather is all-important, whether you’re staying near Houston or traveling elsewhere. Here are four things you need to know before you head out this week:​​​​​.

Liberty County DA, wife release statement after assault charge

The Liberty County District Attorney and his wife released a statement Sunday following the attorney’s arrest for an assault charge.

Ghost businesses: What are they, how to protect yourself

When was the last time cracked open the yellow pages to find a business? The internet has changed the way we search, but KPRC 2 consumer expert Amy Davis discovered if you’re not careful, you could end up giving your business to a scammer, also known as a ghost business.

Why cook Thanksgiving dinner, when you can get a delicious meal from one of these local places?

Hang up your apron. Put down the ladle. Let someone else do the cooking this Thanksgiving. We found 11 great options if you want to spend time with family around your own table without slaving in the kitchen.

