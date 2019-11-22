Good morning from Click2Houston.com. It's Friday, Nov. 22, 2019.

Friday got off to a wet start, and it will remain wet most of the day as a cold front moves through the area. Temperatures are expected to drop Friday night, and the rain will give way to a lovely weekend. Check out Eric's full forecast here.

Former officer charged in connection with Harding Street raid due in court

One of the officers charged in the botched Harding Street Raid that left two people dead and four officers injured appeared before a judge Monday.

One of the former Houston police officers charged in connection with the botched raid on Harding Street is expected to be back in federal court Friday.

2 gunmen on the run, 2 people injured after shooting in Sugar Land

Two gunmen are still at large after two people were shot in Sugar Land, according to authorities.

West Mansion in Clear Lake being demolished

Demolition crews on Thursday began tearing down the historic West Mansion in Clear Lake.

Everything you need to know about In-N-Out's grand opening today

The time has finally come. In-N-Out has made its way to Houston and the area's first two locations are scheduled to open Friday morning.

