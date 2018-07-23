Current Houston Hearts Leaderboard

Is your favorite H-town hot spot in the top spot? Here is the current leaderboard for Houston Hearts Summer Edition as of July 20. Keep voting for the places you love to win the Houston Hearts Award through July 27 at Click2Houston.com/Hearts or in our poll at the bottom of this page.
DINING:
Brunch: Tea for Two – Copperfield
Chinese: P.F. Chang’s
Italian: Ciro’s
Mediterranean: Niko Niko’s
Mexican: Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen
Middle Eastern: Pondicheri
Seafood: Goode Co. and Pappadeaux TIED
Soul Food: Cleburne Cafeteria
Steakhouse: Taste of Texas
Sushi: Uchi
Thai: Nit Noi Café
Vegetarian: Hobbit Café
BEAUTY:
Hair Salon: Sean Anthony Salons
Day Spa: Agape Skin Care
Nail Salon: Cinderella Nails & Spa
Barber: All-Star Clippers
Massage: Sanctuary Spa
Tanning: Bronze Bar Airbrush Tanning
Waxing: Sanctuary Spa & European Wax Center TIED
Blow Dry Bar: Sugar Land Salon and Spa
PLACES TO PLAY:
Bike Shop: Bike Barn
Bowling Alley: Lucky Strike Houston
Golf Course: Cypresswood Golf Club
Ice Skating Rink: Ice at the Galleria
Roller Rink: Dairy Ashford Roller Rink
Swimming Pool: Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston
Tennis Court: The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa
Vote for the places you love below!
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.