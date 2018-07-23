Current Houston Hearts Leaderboard

notification_houstonhearts

Is your favorite H-town hot spot in the top spot? Here is the current leaderboard for Houston Hearts Summer Edition as of July 20. Keep voting for the places you love to win the Houston Hearts Award through July 27 at Click2Houston.com/Hearts or in our poll at the bottom of this page.

DINING:

Brunch: Tea for Two – Copperfield

Chinese: P.F. Chang’s

Italian: Ciro’s

Mediterranean: Niko Niko’s

Mexican: Ambriza Social Mexican Kitchen 

Middle Eastern: Pondicheri

Seafood: Goode Co. and Pappadeaux TIED 

Soul Food: Cleburne Cafeteria

Steakhouse: Taste of Texas

Sushi: Uchi

Thai: Nit Noi Café

Vegetarian: Hobbit Café

 

BEAUTY:

Hair Salon: Sean Anthony Salons

Day Spa: Agape Skin Care

Nail Salon: Cinderella Nails & Spa

Barber: All-Star Clippers

Massage: Sanctuary Spa

Tanning: Bronze Bar Airbrush Tanning

Waxing: Sanctuary Spa & European Wax Center TIED 

Blow Dry Bar: Sugar Land Salon and Spa

 

PLACES TO PLAY:

Bike Shop: Bike Barn

Bowling Alley: Lucky Strike Houston

Golf Course: Cypresswood Golf Club

Ice Skating Rink: Ice at the Galleria

Roller Rink: Dairy Ashford Roller Rink

Swimming Pool: Schlitterbahn Waterpark Galveston

Tennis Court: The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa

 

