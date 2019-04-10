Tropical Forecast: 28%

Weather or Not ⛅ 🌦 🌥 🌤

Hot or Cold?? While we're setting HEAT records around here (90° yesterday at Hobby tied the record and 86° in Galveston beat their old 82°), Colorado and surrounding areas are under BLIZZARD warnings as another bomb cyclone forms today. (See that brutal April photo above.)

Notice all the Low Pressure systems around Colorado

They're expecting 5-10" of snow with 65mph wind gusts and even more snow in the mountains! Our story on this is right here. We, on the other hand, are looking at another hot one today of 90°. So far, we are beating the high temp numbers from last year:

April 2018 Max Temp: 86° This April: 90° March 2018 Max Temp: 85° March 2019: 87° February 2018 Max Temp: 83° February 2019: 82° January 2018 Max Temp: 75° January 2019: 79°

Does this mean anything? Well, it's interesting to note that in all of 2018 we only saw triple-digits temperatures on 5 days and the hottest was 101° in July. We are trending warmer this year and might not be so lucky this summer!

Severe Weather Potential

The same system causing the blizzard won't do much to our area but another LOW for Saturday has severe weather potential. (You may want to forward this message to family and friends. Especially if they're planning a picnic.)

FV3-GFS Model for Saturday Afternoon

Looking at the above would bring a glimmer of hope that the severe weather misses us to the north, but it's too early to count on that. The National Weather Service agrees that there is still a long way to go before Saturday, but right now the chance for severe weather for us is 15%.

I'll monitor the model trends and let you know as we get closer just what to expect where and when this Saturday. Our forecast is here.

Tropical Forecast

Last week we reported on the Colorado State University Tropical Forecast for 2019. In case you missed it:

From Dr. Phil Klotzbach at CSU

This is basically an average forecast, but a lot can change between now and August! The odds of a U.S. strike look like this:

Bluebonnets

28% Strike Chance for The Gulf

Finally, we're almost to the big Chappel Hill Bluebonnet Festival this weekend. It's a good year for them, experts say. Thank goodness it goes for two days! Maybe we'll get lucky and Saturday will work out! Put your pics on Click2Pins in the weather app!

Enjoy!

Frank

