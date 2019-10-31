Here's your chance to get a great deal on Chantal cookware

Hey there!

What do you have on tap this weekend? If you need new cookware, get over to the Chantal Warehouse Sale in northwest Houston. The sale runs the first three weekends in November. It's your only chance to snag Chantal cookware up to 75% off retail prices. Last year, I bought a stock pot, a double burner griddle, an enamel on steel rice pan and a load of teacher gifts! Here are the details:

OPEN FOR THREE WEEKENDS!



1st Weekend: November 1-3

2nd Weekend: November 8-10

3rd Weekend: November 15-17



Hours

Fridays & Saturdays: 9:00am to 6:00pm

Sundays: Noon to 5:00pm

Address

5425 North Sam Houston Parkway West

Houston, TX 77086

(corner of Hollister Rd. and Beltway 8 North)

Amazon Fresh grocery delivery service is now free for Prime members

If you are an Amazon Prime member, grocery delivery is now free in Houston! We told you about Amazon Fresh back in August (https://www.click2houston.com/consumer/which-grocery-delivery-is-cheapest-in-houston). Groceries are delivered from Whole Foods within 2 hours after you order them online.

The service was $14.99 a month. That's in addition to the $119 annual cost of a Prime membership. Now, it's free! Walmart, Amazon's biggest rival, charges an annual $98 fee for grocery delivery.

Do you have one of these tassel keychain phone chargers from Michaels? If so, it's time to toss it or return it.

Michaels is recalling thousands of tassel keychain phone chargers over fire and burn risks. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2019/michaels-recalls-tassel-keychain-mobile-power-banks-due-to-fire-and-burn-hazards), the lithium ion battery in the keychain's mobile power bank can overheat. The keychains were sold at Michaels stores nationwide from March of 2018 through August of 2019. You can return the keychains to any Michaels location for a refund.

Happy Halloween!

Amy Davis



