Ask Amy: Cut your cell phone bill in half this week

Stop complaining about your cell phone bill and get it lowered. I know, I know. That is easier said than done. Comparing plans and coverage can be confusing and time consuming; but I found a website that will do all of that for you.

All you have to do is just plug in about how many gigabytes of data you use each month, how many minutes you talk on your phone and how many texts you send. You can find all of the information on your cell phone bill. The website WhistleOut will compare your plan against hundreds of others from dozens of wireless carriers to find you a better deal.

Your "Action Item" of the week: Check www.whistleout.com to find out how much you can save by switching cell carriers.

Recall round-up

Whew! There were a lot of recalls this week. Here are the ones you need to know about:

Listeria concerns prompt huge produce recall

More than 100 vegetable products have been recalled. This is why you are seeing empty sections in the produce departments at local grocery stores. The Mann Packaging Company is voluntarily recalling prepackaged vegetables in the United States and Canada with "best of- enjoy by" date of Oct. 11, 2019, to November 16, 2019 of this year. The vegetables were sold under several brands like HEB, Del Monte and Trader Joes, just to name a few. You can see the full list of products here.

Your Nestle Cookie Dough may have rubber pieces in it

The recall covers some easy-to-bake refrigerated Nestlé Toll House cookie dough bars, along with tubs and tubes that were sold in the United States and Puerto Rico. No illnesses or injuries have been reported from the recalled products, so far. If you have one of the items, throw it away but keep your proof of purchase and contact Nestlé Consumer Services at nestleproductinquiry@casupport.com.

Ground beef sold in Texas is part of a salmonella outbreak

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, a multi-state salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef has caused one death and left ten people sick. Cases have been reported in six states- one of them here in Texas. So far, the supplier with the tainted meat has not been identified.

There is no reason to stop eating any ground beef that you have, but make sure to cook it thoroughly to kill any bacteria like salmonella.

Feds say stop using inclined sleepers for babies

While this isn't a recall, this is an update to previous ones we've told you about. Federal safety regulators now say you should stop using all inclined sleepers for babies, even models that have not been recalled.In April, Fisher-Price recalled millions of its Rock 'n Play sleepers because of safety concerns. At least 73 children have died. The Consumer Product Safety Commission is now pushing for new federal rules that would essentially outlaw inclined sleepers by limiting the incline to 10 degrees because steeper inclines can cause babies to suffocate.

