Houston Newsmakers for May 13: Unexpected GOP fight for 2nd congressional district

HOUSTON - State Rep. Kevin Roberts, R-Houston, and political newcomer Dan Crenshaw remain from the original nine in the race to replace retiring U.S. Rep. Ted Po, R-Houston, in the Second Congressional District. Roberts is surprised at the way it has shaped up -- not that he is in a runoff, but that his opponent is a political novice.

GOP political activist Kathaleen Wall had been expected to make the final two spots after spending more than $6 million of her own money. She finished third.

Now it’s Roberts and Crenshaw fighting to shape the narrative about how they will govern should they be elected. Both sat down for separate segments on this week’s Houston Newsmakers Online to talk about why they are the best for the job as the new congressman from the second Congressional District.

