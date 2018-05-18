Houston Newsmakers May 20: The crisis in education: Impact on the poor

HOUSTON - Robert Sanborn is the president and CEO of Children at Risk and says legislators need a better understanding of how public schools work.

“Historically, in the United States, if a child moves from one class to a higher economic class, they’ve done it through quality public education,” he said. “When we stop paying attention to public education, we’ve stopped paying attention to the future of our citizenry.”

Sanborn says parents need to be more active in advocating for their children with the goal of forming partnerships, not adversarial relationships with legislators.

Also on this week’s Houston Newsmakers, why the top districts in Texas are making progress but not HISD, and why the arrival of summer vacation means more attention is needed for students still impacted by Hurricane Harvey.

Urban league 50th, Lorelle scholarships award millions to help hundreds

The Houston Area Urban League is celebrating its 50th anniversary on June 16th.

President & CEO Judson Robinson III says great work has been done but much more needs to be accomplished. “Our median income is $38,000 a year for most African American families,” he said. “The gap that we’re trying to close would move us to the 62-63 thousand dollar range which is what our White counterparts are experiencing. We’re not trying to hold anybody back, we’re just trying to raise everybody up.”

Linda Lorelle started the Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund more than 26 years ago while using her perch as anchor to generate interest.

More than $4 million in scholarships has been awarded to more than 370 students. Now the LLSF is teaming with the Greater Houston Partnership to potentially impact even more students who need financial support.

"What students don’t know is that in many cases, they can go to a two-year institution and then come out with very little debt, and if they get a scholarship from us they’ll come out with no debt,” she said. “Then they can go into a job that can start at maybe $60 or $70,000 a year to begin.”

More Information

Robert Sanborn, Ed.D. President & CEO Children at Risk https://bit.ly/2wS9wix Phone:713-869-7740 Email: Info@childrenatrisk.org Twitter: @ChildrenatRisk

Judson Robinson III, President & CEO, Houston Area Urban League https://bit.ly/2k83D7I Phone: 713-393-8700 Twitter: @HouUrbanLeague



Linda Lorelle, Co-Founder, Linda Lorelle Scholarship Fund https://bit.ly/2v4rqZd Phone: 713-344-0618 Email: llsf@lindalorelle.org Twitter: @LindaLorelleSF



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.