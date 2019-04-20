Religious affiliations drop sharply and preparing for March for Babies

HOUSTON - The percentage of adults in the United States who claim membership in a church, synagogue or Mosque, has dropped from 70% in 1999 to an all-time low of 50% in 2000 according to a recent Gallup report.

This week on Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall, the discussion centers around the drop and the reasons for it. Why are millennials leading the exodus and what can be done to reverse the trend?

Special guests are Pastor Rudy Rasmus of St. John’s United Methodist Church, the Rev. Chris Valka, chaplain and director of campus ministry at the University of St. Thomas and Professor Christian Eberhart, Ph.D., director of religious studies at the University of Houston.

Here is also a 10-minute Newsmakers EXTRA on this very important topic on the holy weekend of Passover and Easter.

VIDEO: Newsmakers EXTRA Religion

March for Babies Ready for Next Weekend at UH

The Houston March for Babies has traditionally been the largest walk for the March of Dimes in the United States.

On March 28, the 2019 event will kick off at the University of Houston.

Ashley McClellan, the CEO of The Woman’s Hospital of Texas is vice chair of the Houston March of Dimes board of directors and is a guest this week. She talks about the great impact the March of Dimes has on improving the quality of life of newborns and researching ways to stop babies from being born too soon.

Ali DonCarlos is the mother of twins born at 34 weeks and along with her husband are the Ambassador Family for this year’s event. She talks about the tremendous support they received from the March of Dimes and why everyone within the region should support this great event.

Newsmakers airs Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

