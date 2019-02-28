Newsmakers for March 3: Cornyn on national emergency declaration

HOUSTON - Preparing for 2020 re-election campaign

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn is a guest on this week’s "Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall" and said he believes there is an emergency along our southern border, but that solving it is much more difficult now than in years past because of hyper-partisanship.

“Our politics has become even more polarized and it’s become almost a zero sum game,” he said. “If Trump wins, then Democrats lose. If Democrats win, then Trump loses. That’s sort of a zero-sum game, which I don’t think serves anybody’s interests.”

Cornyn also said the Texas Republican Party has become complacent in recent years and that’s why the recent election for Senate saw Sen. Ted Cruz win by a margin that is too close for comfort.

“People’s orientation was, 'Let’s talk about winning the primary, we don’t need to worry about the general election' and I think that’s been a mistake," Cornyn said. “So, I’ve been taking notes and trying to learn the lessons of 2018 and getting prepared early for 2020.”

Cornyn also addresses more funding for NASA, human trafficking and more.

New Hope housing offers permanent affordable housing

How can New Hope Housing offer permanent affordable housing at a fraction of what it costs to house someone in a shelter? Joy Horak-Brown is the president & CEO of New Hope Housing, and said their financing plan is what makes it work. They fully pay for their apartments before they’re open to tenants. “That money that would go to a mortgage is instead going to maintenance so that it’s meticulous,” she said. “It’s going to the services that are the plus. That’s what makes the community sing. That’s what helps people advance their lives.”

New Hope Housing is just one of many options to help with the housing crisis for the homeless and at risk.

