Newsmakers for Dec. 31: Houston Hispanic Chamber promotes business growth

HOUSTON - The Houston Hispanic Chamber of Commerce promotes business success in Houston but also advocates on behalf of issues important to the community such as immigration.

Laura Murillo, Ed.D., is the president and CEO of the Houston Hispanic Chamber and says they fight on a non-partisan basis and don’t care if the minds they change are Democrat or Republican.

“We’re not here to change your mind as to whether or not you believe we should have comprehensive immigration or not.," Murillo said. "What we are here to talk to you about are the numbers and the impact it’s going to have on your pocketbook. And guess what? This country cannot survive without the immigrant population.”

Murillo also said she is proud of the diversity of the Hispanic Chamber Board which is 40 percent non-Hispanic, a fact she says represents the diversity of the city of Houston. She says during Hurricane Harvey, her organization showed its effectiveness not just for the Hispanic community.

“McDonald's, they’re on our board,” she said. “They made sure they got more than 9,000 meals over to the GRB immediately. UPS, another board member of ours, they made sure they got several of their trucks out there to help move water and different things. Our emerging leaders, they were out there rescuing people.”

Much more with Laura Murillo on the Hispanic community growth, the biggest challenges and the prospects for progress in 2018.

Jan. 15, 2018, is the date of the 30th annual Martin Luther King Breakfast, sponsored by the Greater Houston Frontiers Club.

Donnell Cooper, president of the club, says there is a special significance to having the event on the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"This is our 30th anniversary and we’re so excited to be able to honor our new honorees this year and most importantly just share with the city of Houston what we’re doing, being able to bless so many (youths) this year," Cooper said.

Also on the program is Rakia McClure, a recent scholarship recipient who will talk about how it has impacted her college career.

