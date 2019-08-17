Newsmakers for Aug. 18: Houston mayoral candidate says mayor has too much power

KPRC

Naoufal Houjami pays no attention to who else is running for the job of Houston mayor.

He is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and said his ideas are the best ideas to move the city forward, starting with the structure of Houston’s city government.

“The mayor has too much power”, he said, as he talked about how he would change the dynamic of how business is conducted at City Hall. “We need to create a city general manager of the city of Houston ... He’s going to not be elected. He’s going to be appointed, hired. If he doesn’t do his job, he gets fired.”

Much more from Houjami and his 11-point plan for Houston on this week’s program.

Largest business expo in Texas coming to Houston

KPRC

Hundreds of companies will be represented in the upcoming business expo sponsored by the Houston Minority Supplier Development Council.

Ingrid Robinson, the president of this non-profit, said the goal is to match companies that can do business and therefore make the community even stronger.

“In our trade show it’s different from what you normally go to,” Robinson said. “The people in the booths are there to buy from minority businesses and the minority businesses are the ones walking in the aisles going to talk to the corporations that they’re looking to do business with.”

Hang glider flies 2,000 miles for Komen fight against breast cancer

KPRC

In his day job, Robin Hamilton works for Shell, searching for the next oil and gas deposit. When he's not looking around the world for oil, he is soaring above it with a hang glider, something he has done for 35 years.

This summer, he did something never done before. He flew from the Gulf of Mexico to the Canadian border -- almost 2,000 miles in 21 days. Hamilton said he did it to call attention to Susan G. Komen’s efforts to raise money for research to end breast cancer, even as the challenges mounted.

“Some of that discomfort is nothing when compared to the courage and the attitude that’s displayed by many of the people that that are suffering with this disease and fighting this disease,” Hamilton said.

See more about Robin Hamilton’s mission for Komen and how you can help in this week’s Houston Newsmakers EXTRA.

Watch Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall every Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

More information

Naoufal Houjami, candidate for Houston mayor

Ingrid Robinson, president of Houston Minority Supplier Development Council

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.