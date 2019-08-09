Newsmakers for Aug. 11: Harris County judge, HPD chief talk safety

KPRC

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and takes on a range of topics.

In the wake of the shootings in El Paso and Dayton: “No responsible gun owner can say that these deaths are the price we have to pay for a strong Second Amendment.”

About the landmark agreement reached by Harris County Commissioners Court on bail reform: “You shouldn’t be in jail just because you’re poor, even if you’re not a danger.”

On the county’s aggressive decision to sue petrochemical plants that violate clean air and water standards: “Right now, the plants have to report every year what chemicals they had in the year before that, so how do we know what’s currently there?”

HPD Chief Art Acevedo on gun violence solutions, Houston homicides

Houston police Chief Art Acevedo has not been shy about his feelings regarding the need for better gun control laws in our country and our community.

In the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton, the chief has a blunt assessment about what it will take to make important changes.

“Ultimately, it’s going to decide who’s going to represent them,” he said. “People who put the safety of the American people first? Or people who put special interest of the gun lobby and the NRA above the safety of the American people.”

The Chief has much more to say, including the increased money asked for and received from the city of Houston to add police manpower and presence.

Also this week, a Newsmakers EXTRA segment with Chief Acevedo here:

