Immigration and border policy: Impossible dream?

HOUSTON - Migration can’t be controlled. That’s the assessment of Jeronimo Cortina, associate professor of Political Science in the Center for Mexican American Studies at the University of Houston.

“Migration can be, to a certain extent, managed -- so from control to management there is a different paradigm shift on the one hand,” he said. “Then on the other hand it’s a regional phenomenon.”

Cortina is a guest on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall and says unless all countries in the region take part in a solution there will be limited success.

Also on the program this week is Mark Jones, fellow in political science and Joseph D. Jamail Chair in Latin American Studies at the Baker Institute with Rice University.

He said there should be no disagreement about whether there is a crisis on our southern border. “I think everyone can agree on the right and the left that we have a crisis in our immigration system,” he said. “There is a crisis in the sense that you have over 100,000 immigrants arriving at the border and we don’t really have a good system to deal with this large number of individuals.”

Cortina and Jones discuss the depth of the immigration challenge and the ways it might be solved, as well as, administration decisions that will make the situation worse.

Much more on this topic on Newsmakers EXTRA.

VIDEO: Newsmakers EXTRA immigration and border policy

Black realtors build wealth through home ownership

The Houston Black Real Estate Association is sponsoring a weeklong event designed to increase home ownership in the black community.

The latest census information for the fourth quarter of 2018 shows a difference in home ownership between non-Hispanic whites and blacks is 77% to 42%.

The programs next week will culminate in Community Wealth Building Day on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Goodhope Church, 3015 N. MacGregor Way, Houston 77004.

Andrea Cooksey is chair of the Texas Association of Real Estate Brokers and Marla Lewis is the vice president of the Houston Black Real Estate Association.

Newsmakers airs Sunday at 10:30 a.m.

More Information:

Mark Jones, Ph.D., Joseph D. Jamail Chair in Latin American Studies, Baker Institute, Rice University

https://bit.ly/2k9f3Id

713-348-2107

Email: mpjones@rice.edu

Twitter: @MarkPJonesTX

Jeronimo Cortina, Ph.D., UH Mexican American Studies

https://bit.ly/2UnLvKP

713-743-3894

Email: jcortina@central.uh.edu

Twitter: @UHouston

Andrea Cooksey, President, Texas Association of Real Estate Brokers

https://exitrealty360.com

713-987-7000

Email: AndreaCooksey@exitrealty360.com

Marla Lewis, Vice President, Houston Black Real Estate Association

https://hbreahouston.org

713-551-2092

Email: Admin@hbreahouston.org

Twitter: @HBREA1

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.