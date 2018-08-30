Houston Newsmakers: US Rep. Beto O'Rourke challenges Sen. Ted Cruz

HOUSTON - U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D) of Texas' 16th Congressional District hit the ground running for the Senate seat held by Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.

He said his underdog challenge is achievable because of what he says is his message of unity during a divisive time.

“If we’re going to continue to make this country great and even better for everyone, it’s going to require all of us coming together,” he said. “We’re not running for Democrats and I’m not running for Republicans. I’m running for Texans, I’m running for Americans. I’m running for this generation and every generation that follows us. Everyone is welcome in this campaign,” he told Khambrel Marshall on Houston Newsmakers.

When asked if his views are too liberal in a state that has not elected a Democrat to statewide office since the mid-1990s, O’Rourke said his views are not what liberals or conservatives want but what Texans want.

“That’s Texas, making sure that we are there for and by one another,” he said. “We saw that on display here in Houston during and after (Hurricane) Harvey. We never asked your party affiliation, who you pray to, who you love, how long you’ve been in the country. We just got after it and helped one another out. That’s what we should be about in Texas.”

