Houston Newsmakers July 7: U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher after 6 months on job

HOUSTON - After her upset win over John Culberson to represent Texas' 7th Congressional District in Washington, D.C., Democratic U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher said her first six months has been simultaneously exhilarating, rewarding and challenging.

Fletcher, who was a guest on this week's 'Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall,' and said she takes voting positions based on how she thinks her constituents feel and how they might lead to a change in the partisan tone in the nation's capital.

"I do think that's why I won, because what we want is to have people representing us in Congress who are willing to listen to both sides to work on both sides to understand where people are coming from, and try to build consensus and actually move things forward," Fletcher said.

Fletcher has strong opinions about emergency funding for our region, solutions to our immigration crisis, the increased rhetoric toward Iran and other issues.

Also this week a 'Houston Newsmakers EXTRA' with Fletcher. Watch in the video player below.

State Rep. Rosenthal completes rewarding freshman session

State Rep. Jon Rosenthal ran for office in his 135th District as "not a traditional politician" and credits that strategy with helping him upset the incumbent Republican.

He said his first Texas legislative session may be an example of a changing tone in the state and a sign of progress.

"The whole tenor of the election was around public education and public education finance reform so I like to think that my election is part of what drove that," he said. "There were a number of seats that changed hands and I think the people of the state spoke."

Hear more from the freshman state representative on this week's 'Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.'

KPRC2 Khambrel Marshall with State Rep. Jon Rosenthal

More Information:

U.S. Rep. Lizzie Fletcher, D- 7th Congressional District

https://fletcher.house.gov

713-353-8680

Twitter: @RepFletcher

Instagram: @repfletcher

Jon Rosenthal, State Rep. District 135

https://rosenthal4usall.com

832-876-7475

Twitter: @Jon_RosenthalTX

