Houston Newsmakers for May 19: YMCA and KPRC team up to reduce drowning deaths

HOUSTON - Drowning is the second-leading cause of death in Texas among children under the age of 14.

The YMCA of Greater Houston is teaming up with KPRC to try to change that statistic. June 8 is Swim Safety Day in Houston with 24 YMCA locations offering free swim clinics and evaluations.

“Before a child can even get into our swim lesson, they have to ask their parent 'Can I get into the water?',” said YMCA Director of Aquatics Candi Revere. She said it is a two-way education process with the parent then telling themselves, “I need to make sure that when they’re around that water that I’m paying attention and that I’m watching them.”

Much more about swim safety ideas and the June 8 Swim Safety Day on this week’s Houston Newsmakers with Khambrel Marshall.

Lone Star Flight Museum's Ready to Take Off for summer programs

The Lone Star Flight Museum is offering a free museum day on Sunday to celebrate the 90th birthday of retired Air Force Col. Nick Nicolas. It’s a great way to expose the community to a jewel in our community -- and what Lt. Gen. Doug Owens, president and CEO of the museum, said is a unique way to teach success.

“We believe that aviation inspires achievement and endless possibilities,” he said. “Everything we do at the museum centers around that thought. Our mission which is to celebrate flight. We don’t just preserve history and we don’t preserve these airplanes. We celebrate them.”

Texas Black Expo 2019 summer celebration

The Texas Black Expo started 16 years ago and is still going strong trying to impact minority business communities so that they can succeed.

“Our organization is about building wealth within underserved communities,” said Jerome Love, expo founder, president and CEO. “So, when you have wealth within communities you create self-sustaining communities so businesses are vitally important.”

This year’s Texas Black Expo Summer Celebration runs June 6 through 9 at the Marriott Marquis and the George R. Brown Convention Center with an emphasis on planning for and recovering from disaster.

More information:

Rosemary Lengfeld, YMCA District Vice President http://bit.ly/2Vq85ig 713-659-5566 Twitter: @YMCAHouston



Candi Revere, YMCA Director of Aquatics http://bit.ly/30ryWxZ 713-659-5566 Twitter: @YMCAHouston



Lt. General Doug Owens Ret., President, CEO Lone Star Flight Museum www.lonestarflight.org 346-708-2517 Email: Info@lonestarflight.org



Jerome Love, Founder, President & CEO, Texas Black Expo www.texasblackexpo.com 832-200-0540 Twitter: @TexasBlackExpo



Angelique Bartholomew, VP, Business Development, Mpact Strategic Consultants www.mpact-consulting.com 866-361-7611 Twitter: @MpactSC Email: info@MPACT-consulting.com



